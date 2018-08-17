RICHARD RUDI WINDVOGEL

The funeral service for the late Richard Rudi Windvogel, will take place on Saturday, 18 August, 2018 at 11h00 from the Gospel Hall, Cnr Geldenhuys and Olympia Street, Springdale. Thence to Bethelsdorp Cemetery. Deeply mourned by family and friends. Arrangements by: Stennis: 082-947-7915.

