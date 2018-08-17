RAYMOND WALTER COOMBS

The funeral service for the late Raymond Walter Coombs, age 61 years will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 18 August, 2018 at 09h30 am from the Mother of Good Hope Catholic Church, Booysen Park. Deeply mourned by his loving wife, children family and friends. Arrangements: Stan Martin.

