PIET WILLIAMS
The funeral service for the late Piet “Oom Dougie” Williams, age 82 years will take place on Saturday, 18 August, 2018 at 10h00 from St. Georges Methodist Church, Baadjies Street, Gerald Smith. Deeply mourned his family and friends.
