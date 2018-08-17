FREDDIE SNYERS

The funeral service for the late Freddie Snyers, will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 18 August 2018 at 12 noon from the O.A.C, Chatty Ext 21.Thence to Bloemendal Cemetery. Deeply mourned by family and friends. Arrangements by: Stennis: 082-947-7915.

