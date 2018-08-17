CARL LESLEY BAATJIES
The funeral service for the late Carl Lesley Baatjies, age 70 years will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 18 August, 2018 at 1 pm from the U.C.C, Chatty. Deeply mourned by his loving wife, children, family and friends.
