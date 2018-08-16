THEUNIS JACOBUS DU TOIT
Theunis Jacobus (Jack) du Toit, passed away peacefully at Greenacres Hospital on Saturday, 11 of August, 2018. Our deepest sympathies to Pierre, Anton and families. From Mike, Dawn and family.
