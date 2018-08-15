PARKSIDE PRIMARY SCHOOL
Parkside Primary School requires: Foundation Phase Educator. ASAP. S.G.B post preferably a BE.d graduate. E-mail CV to: parksidepe@gmail.com. Enquiries: Principal (041) 457-2025.
