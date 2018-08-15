HETTY POTGIETER
Hetty (nee Manefeldt) Potgieter, passed away Wednesday, 1 August, 2018. Memorial service will take place on Friday, 17 August, 2018 from Westering Methodist Church at 3pm.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.