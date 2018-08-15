ELECTRITION
Electrition with trade test x2. Mechanical with trade test x2. HVAC / Refrigerator Technician x2. Must have 3 years experience, drivers license and medical certificate advantageous. E-mail CV to journey.urban@gmail.com.
