THELMA KOCKJEU
The memorial service for the late Thelma Kockjeu, will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 41 Cape Road, Central, on Wednesday, 15 August, 2018, at 13:00. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Francis Hospice. Arrangements: Marzelle.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.