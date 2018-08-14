STIRLING HIGH SCHOOL
Stirling High School wishes to strengthen key areas of the school and applications are thus invited for the following vacancies, to be filled with effect from 1 January 2019. Academic(Grade 8-12). English Home Language, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Mathematics, History, Commerce, CAT, Music and Sport (Rugby, Hockey,Cricket, Water Polo) –state subjects offered.
