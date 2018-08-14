STIRLING HIGH SCHOOL

Stirling High School wishes to strengthen key areas of the school and applications are thus invited for the following vacancies, to be filled with effect from 1 January 2019. Academic(Grade 8-12). English Home Language, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Mathematics, History, Commerce, CAT, Music and Sport (Rugby, Hockey,Cricket, Water Polo) –state subjects offered.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.