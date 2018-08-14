RON FITZMAURICE

Deepest sympathy to his family. Now at rest with the Lord. Requiem Mass and Valedictory service will be held on Tuesday, 14 August, 2018, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Humewood, at 11am. All brothers are required to wear suits and sashes. From Grand Knight, Officers and Brothers – Knights of da Gama - Council 19.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.