General Building Foreman vacancy. Bauen & Co, a construction company is looking for a General Building Foreman on a contract in Port Elizabeth from 15 August 2018 to December 2018. Candidates must meet the following minimum requirements: Matric or an Artisan qualification in the building industry, 10 - 15 years working experience in the construction of upmarket homes and/or offices, Highly skilled at managing sub-contractors to deliver a very high standard of work.
