SARAH CAMPHER
The funeral service for the late Sarah Campher, age 72 years will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 11 August 2018 at 11h30 Ebeneser North, Timothy Valley. Deeply mourned by her loving husband, children family and friends. Arrangements: Stan Martin.
