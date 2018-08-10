NAOMI HENDRICKS
The funeral service for the late Naomi Hendricks, will be held on Sunday, 12 August 2018 at 12 noon from Volle Evangelie Church, Barcelona Ext 12. Thence to Bloemendal Cemetery. Arrangements by: Stennis: 082-947-7915.
