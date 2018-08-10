JOURNEYMAN REQUIRED
ECHO Foundation has a proud history of providing care for the aged. Required the services of a Journeyman. Reports to the Maintenance Manager. Experience and responsibilities include; but are not limited to: At least 8-10 years general and broad electrical and building maintenance experience. Ability to interact with Senior Citizens in a compassionate manner.
