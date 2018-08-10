DESNEY MELISSA VAN GENT

The funeral service for Desney Melissa van Gent will be held tomorrow (Saturday), 11 August 2018 at 12h30 from UCC, Chatty EXT 21. Thence to Bloemendal Cemetery. Deeply mourned by her family and friends. Arrangements by: Stennis: 082-947-7915.

