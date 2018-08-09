ANIMAL WELFARE SOCIETY PORT ELIZABETH
Animal Welfare Society Port Elizabeth have found the following: Dogs: Aws 521-g x breed female from Arcadea. Aws 529-g Labrador x breed from Overbaakens. Aws 534-g boerboel / chow chow x breed from Newton Park. Aws 535-g chow female from Algoa Park. Aws 538-g x breed female from Sunridge Park. Aws 539-g x breed male from Sunridge Park.
