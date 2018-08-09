ADMIN / FILING CLERK
Admin / Filing Clerk required: General admin and filing. Data capturing. Excellent telephone and e-mail skills. Computer literate (Microsoft Office and Excel). Grade 12 with Accounting. High level of accuracy and attention to detail. Bilingual (English and Afrikaans). Minimum two years experience. Fax your CV to 086-566-3856, on or before 20 August 2018.
