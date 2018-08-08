STEPHEN BARRY KATZ

Stephen Barry Katz, passed away in Los Angeles, USA. Son of the late Max and Miriam Katz and brother of the late Rene Sevilya. Proud and loyal Old Grey and Theodor Herzl scholar. Wonderfully respected member of our family who was always there when it mattered and carried a great tradition with respect and honour.

