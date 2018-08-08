STEPHEN BARRY KATZ
Stephen Barry Katz, passed away in Los Angeles, USA. Son of the late Max and Miriam Katz and brother of the late Rene Sevilya. Proud and loyal Old Grey and Theodor Herzl scholar. Wonderfully respected member of our family who was always there when it mattered and carried a great tradition with respect and honour.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.