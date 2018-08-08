SHIRLEY WILLIAMS
Shirley Williams, passed away peacefully on Sunday, 5 August, 2018. A compassionate mother whose warm radiant smile and boundless love will forever glow in our hearts and lives. Thank you Lord for sharing her with us. Heartfelt gratitude to Drs and staff of Greenacres Hospital ICU for providing special care and loving support.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.