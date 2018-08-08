SHIRLEY WILLIAMS

Shirley Williams, passed away peacefully on Sunday, 5 August, 2018. A compassionate mother whose warm radiant smile and boundless love will forever glow in our hearts and lives. Thank you Lord for sharing her with us. Heartfelt gratitude to Drs and staff of Greenacres Hospital ICU for providing special care and loving support.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.