THERESA WILSON
Theresa Wilson (Terry). Beloved Mother of Sharon and Anthony, grandmother of Megan and Wesley, passed away suddenly on Friday, 3 August, 2018, on her 89th birthday. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered. Treasured memories will remain forever.
