XOLILE RECHARD ZICWELE

The funeral service of the late Xolile Rechard “Boss” Zicwele, age 67 years, will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 4 August, 2018 at 09h00 from the New Apostolic Church, Langa. Deeply mourned by his family and friends.

