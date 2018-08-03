XOLILE RECHARD ZICWELE
The funeral service of the late Xolile Rechard “Boss” Zicwele, age 67 years, will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 4 August, 2018 at 09h00 from the New Apostolic Church, Langa. Deeply mourned by his family and friends.
