SOPHIA BRINK
The funeral service for the late Sophia “Aunt Soph” (nee Van Vught) Brink, age 88 years, will take place tomorrow (Saturday),4 August, 2018 at 10h00 from Audrey Rennecke Church,West End. Deeply mourned by her family and friends. Arrangements: Stan Martin.
