RICHARD CROSS
The funeral service for the late Richard “Ou Ree” Cross, age 45 years, will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 4 August, 2018 at 10h00 from the Bethel Methodist Church, Soudien Road, Bethelsdorp. Deeply mourned by his loving family and friends. Arrangements: Stan Martin.
