JOHN SMITH
The funeral service for the late John Smith, age 71 years, will take place tomorrow (Saturday),4 August, 2018 at 11h00 from the V.G.K, William Slammert Drive, Bloemendal. Deeply mourned by his loving family and friends. Arrangements: Stan Martin.
