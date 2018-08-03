GEORGE BARTHLEMIAS CUNNINGHAM

The funeral service for the late George Barthlemais Cunningham will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 4 August, 2018 at 10:00 am from the O.A.C, Greenbushes. Thence to Bloemendal Cemetery. Deeply mourned by family and friends. Arrangements by: Stennis: 082-947-7915.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.