DAVID MAKIE

The funeral service for the late David Makie will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 4 August 2018 at 10h00 from the O.A.C, Booysens Park. Thence to Paapenkuils Cemetery. Deeply mourned by family and friends. Arrangements by: Stennis 082-947-7915.

