ANTONIO WARREN PRINSLOO

The funeral service for the late Antonio Warren Prinsloo, will take place tomorrow (Saturday), 4 August, 2018 at 10h00 from the New Apostolic Church, Barcelona. Thence to Bethelsdorp Cemetery. Deeply mourned by family and friends. Arrangements by: Stennis 082-947-7915.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.