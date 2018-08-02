i
Classifieds

VON DER DECKEN FUNERALS

By classified - 02 August 2018

VON DER DECKEN FUNERALS. "We Care" "Siya Khatala" "Ons gee om" Fort Beaufort. Fax: 086-682-1530. E-mail: vonderdecken@procomp.co.za. 24-Hour call number: 083-285-9289. Burials, Cremations, Headstones, Exhumations, Wreaths. Fort Beaufort, Adelaide, Alice, Balfour, Bedford, Seymour, Middledrift and all surrounding areas.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Ironman: are we ready?
EFF’s 5th birthday celebrations in 90 seconds

Most Read

X