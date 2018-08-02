i
Classifieds

GIFT OF DIGNITY FUNERAL SERVICES

By classified - 02 August 2018

Gift of dignity funeral services. Complete Burial or cremation arrangements. Funeral policies at affordable rates. Isuzu pensioner service provider (General  Motors). Contact Debbie (041) 363-8432 / 072-983-7276. E-mail dignity1@telkomsa.net. Website: www.giftofdignity.co.za. "Giving you complete peace of mind".

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Wow! Robbers steal an entire ATM in Eastern Cape
Ironman: are we ready?

Most Read

X