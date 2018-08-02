GIFT OF DIGNITY FUNERAL SERVICES

Gift of dignity funeral services. Complete Burial or cremation arrangements. Funeral policies at affordable rates. Isuzu pensioner service provider (General Motors). Contact Debbie (041) 363-8432 / 072-983-7276. E-mail dignity1@telkomsa.net. Website: www.giftofdignity.co.za. "Giving you complete peace of mind".

