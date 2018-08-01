ATLANTIC GLASS & ALUMINIUM
Maintenance and Repairs. Windows and Doors. Aluminium, Steel and Timber. Including: Glass and mirror replacements, shower door repairs. Call: Gerhard Lessing on (041) 407-1300. E-mail: gerhard@atglass.co.za.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.