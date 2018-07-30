i
SECURITY SITE MANAGER

By classified - 30 July 2018

Security Site Manager needed with Grade B, PSIRA registered, with Matric certificate. Previous security experience essential. Send CV to hestero@securityhouse.co.za or 086-500-9233.

