CANDIDATE ATTORNEYS
Candidate attorneys. Gray Moodliar Inc. Invites graduates to apply for Articles of Clerkship. Applicants must have a post graduate LLB degree. Driving licence and own transport. CV's to be submitted to: wayn@gmlaw.co.za. Our address is: 19 Raleigh Street, Port Elizabeth. www.gmlaw.co.za.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.