YOSE ANGELINA SITHATHU
The funeral service for the late Yose Angelina “Dow” Sithathu, age 80 years will take place on Saturday, 28 July, 2018. Service conducted by the Ethiopian Orthodox Church at the Methodist Church, 13th Avenue, Kabahat 09h00. Deeply mourned by her family and friends.
