SAMMY WILLIAMS
The funeral service for the late Sammy "Pappa" Williams will take place on Saturday, 28 July, 2018 at 12 noon from O.A.C Fernwood Park. Thence to Bethelsdorp Cemetery. Deeply mourned by family and friends.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.