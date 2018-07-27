ISAAC GOLIATH
The funeral service for the late Isaac “Ike” Goliath, age 59 years will take place on Saturday, 28 July, 2018 at 11.00 at Word of Faith William Moffat Drive. Deeply mourned by his loving wife, children family and friends. Arrangements: Stan Martin.
