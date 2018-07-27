ENOCK JAMES NAPPIES
The funeral service for the late Enock James Nappies, age 38 years will take place on Saturday 28 July, 2018 at 11h30 from United Apostolic Church, Kleinskool. Deeply mourned by the Nappies family. Arrangements: Stan Martin.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.