DONOVAN BAATJIES

The funeral service for the late Donovan Baatjies will take place on Saturday, 28 July, 2018 at 10h00 from O.A.C. St. Adams Drive. Thence to Bethelsdorp Cemetery. Deeply mourned by family and friends. Arrangements by: Stennis 082-947-7915.

