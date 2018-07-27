DALICIA ANGELIQUE MAREE
The funeral service for the late Dalicia Angelique Maree (nee Goliath), age 35 years will take place on Sunday, 29 July, 2018 at 14h00 from VGK Church, Palm Drive. Deeply mourned by her loving family and friends.
