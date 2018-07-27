BRIAN BEKKIES
The funeral service for the late Brian Bekkies will take place on Saturday,28 July, 2018 at 12 noon from Pinkster Gemeente Kerk, Angola Street, Timothy Valley. Thence to Jacksonville Cemetery. Deeply mourned by family and friends. Arrangements by: Stennis 082-947-7915.
