STOREMAN REQUIRED

Storeman required in the Port Elizabeth region. Minimum Requirements: Minimum 5 years storeman experience, computer literate, self-motivated, able to manage peers, driver's license, work under pressure, mobile telecoms experience, neat and methodical and good organizational skills. Fax all CV's to 086-212-7578 or e-mail to hr@gmcontracting.

