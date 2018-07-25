i
Classifieds

STORE IT ALL AT THE AIRPORT

By classified - 25 July 2018

Store it all at the airport. 24 Hour access. 24 Hour Atlas security. Running out of space store your goods. Call: (041) 581-0904. www.storeitallpe.com

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The shocking moment a Mercedes crashes into a security guard
Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos

Most Read

X