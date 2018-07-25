OLWEN MARIAN VYE
Olwen Marian Vye, passed away peacefully on Thursday, 19 July, 2018. The beloved matriarch of her family and devoted supporter of the community, known for her strength, courage, zest for life, humility and compassion, will be deeply missed by all who knew her.Family and friends of Olwen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at: The Presbyterian Church, Bedford on Saturday, 04 August 2018 at 14h00.
