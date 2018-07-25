GERTIEN DUVENHAGE

Gertien Duvenhage (nee Dorfling), passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 18 July, 2018, She is mourned by Riaan, the Dorflings, family-in-law and friends. The memorial service will take place on Friday, 27 July, 2018, at 11am, from the Chapel of the Cornerstone Family Church, corner, St Benedict and St Bridget Streets, West End, Port Elizabeth.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.