GERT NELL
Gert Nell, passed away peacefully on Saturday, 21 July, 2018 after a long illness. He will always be remembered as a kind, caring and compassionate gentleman who adored his family and surrounded them with so much love. May his soul rest in peace in the arms of our heavenly Father. Lovingly remembered by George, Wendy, Daron, Aneke, David and Loren.
