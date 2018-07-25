GERT NELL
Gert Nell, passed away peacefully on Saturday, 21 July, 2018. Beloved husband of Faith and loving dad to Wayne, Brent and Gill. Adoring grandpa to Wesley, Melissa, Kayla, Chelsea, Tristan and Elijah and precious great grandpa to baby Carter. Rest in perfect peace dearest Gert. We will hold you in our hearts forever.
