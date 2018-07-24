WILLIAM JOHN DIETRICH
William John Dietrich. In loving memory of my husband and our father, who passed away 23.07.2005. We still love and miss you every day. Always remembered by Jenny and family.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.