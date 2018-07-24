CHARLOTTE SCOTT

Charlotte May "Charles" Scott (nee Roughton), passed away peacefully on 21 July, 2018. Together now with her beloved Jimmy and Peter. Incredible memories of her many talents and beautiful gentle nature. Forever loved and in our hearts, Colin, Colleen, Darren, Chelsea and Ashleigh, Megan, Shaun, Timothy, Axl and Eli.

