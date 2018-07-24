CHARLOTTE SCOTT
Charlotte Scott (Nee Roughton). A talented lady and friend to many, passed away peacefully on Saturday, 21 July, 2018. Spent a wonderful life accepting her frailty gracefully. Fondly remembered by Wendy, Anita, Steve, Pierre Scott and Kerry, Kiara and Callum. Loved forever.
